Trains in Norfolk cancelled due to hot weather

PUBLISHED: 14:20 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 01 June 2019

Trains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Trains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Greater Anglia trains departing and arriving in Norwich have been delayed, and some cancelled due to hot weather.

Trains between Reedham and Oulton Broad North due to high temperatures affecting the railway infrastructure.

Some services were cancelled, these included the 12.50am Norwich to Cambridge and 1.36pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth along with the 2.28pm Cambridge to Norwich and 2.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich service.

Greater Anglia have said that no more trains are expected to be cancelled but a speed restriction will be in place until 5pm. Forecasters said temperatures in some parts of East Anglia could reach as high as 29C on Saturday.

Speed restrictions have been put into place to stop the already hot metal tracks from getting damaged.

