'Do not travel' - warning as rail lines blocked between Norwich and London

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London are affected by a line blockage. Picture: Archant Archant

Trains between Norwich and London are being disrupted as the line is blocked due to a problem "under investigation".

Greater Anglia has said they are investigating an issue between Chadwell Heath and Romford, which has caused all lines to be blocked.

Emergency services are at the scene and are dealing with the incident.

Greater Anglia has advised rail passengers not to travel due to the congestion building on the route.

"As a result of the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway, some lines are currently blocked between Chadwell Heath and Romford," they said.

"We are currently advising our passengers DO NOT TRAVEL, as the service is heavily reduced at present. Two out of the four lines are now open and we will now work to get services running normally again."

Services could be cancelled, delayed or revised, and disruption is expected until 4pm.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on London Underground services between London Liverpool Street and Kings Cross and Great Northern Services between London Kings Cross and Cambridge. Passengers can travel to Norwich via Cambridge.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on c2c services between Southend Central and Fenchurch Street and London Underground services Fenchurch Street to Liverpool Street.

Network Rail and British Transport are on site.