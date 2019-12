Trains delayed due to slippery rails

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Commuters have been warned trains between Norwich and Sheringham could be delayed by up 20 minutes due to slippery rails.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠ UPDATE: Due to slippery rails between Norwich and #Sheringham trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.



Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 20:15. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) December 2, 2019

All train services between Norwich and the seaside town are running at a reduced speed this evening (Monday December 2) due to slippery rails.

You may also want to watch:

The disruption is expected to last until 8.15pm.

On twitter, Greater Anglia said: "Due to slippery rails between Norwich and #Sheringham trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Local buses operated by Saunders will accept Greater Anglia ticket holders between Sheringham and Norwich."

For the latest travel information visit the journey check website