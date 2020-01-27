Search

Trains cancelled and diverted following fault

PUBLISHED: 07:42 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 27 January 2020

There are delays on Greater Anglia services this morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There are delays on Greater Anglia services this morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Rail passengers are facing delays this morning following train cancellations in the region.

Greater Anglia said the problem was "under investigation" after trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street were cancelled, and others detoured.

The 07.49 Norwich to Liverpool Street, and 09.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich, are both cancelled due to the fault,

Trains travelling between London Liverpool Street, Cambridge, and Stanstead airport, are also affected.

The 05.17 train from King's Lynn to London Liverpool Street was diverted from Chesthunt.

For more information visit the Greater Anglia journey checker.

