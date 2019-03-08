Disruption as trains cancelled

Trains in the region have been cancelled and delayed due to train faults. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

There are disruptions to train services this morning with a number of services cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 6.02am Cambridge to Norwich, 6.14 Lowestoft to Ipswich, 6.45 Norwich to Lowestoft and 7.33 Lowestoft to Norwich, 7.43 Norwich to Great Yarmouth and 8.18 Great Yarmouth to Norwich have been cancelled due to train faults.

There are also delays to the 6.33 Norwich to Cambridge, running eight minutes late and the 7.16 Sheringham to Norwich, which will no longer call at Cromer or West Runton.

The 7.48 Lowestoft to Norwich will call at Somerleyton and Brundall to make up for earlier train faults.

Greater Anglia said: "Due to a train fault, the 5.53 Cromer to Norwich service has been delayed.

This has had a knock on effect through North Walsham to other services."