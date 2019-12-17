Search

Trains delayed by 90 minutes after fatality on line

PUBLISHED: 14:24 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 17 December 2019

Trains are being delayed between King's Lynn and London Picture: Ian Burt

Trains are being delayed between King's Lynn and London Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Passengers face major disruption on one of the main rail routes into London after a person was hit by a train.

Services are being delayed by up to 90 minutes between London King's Cross and Stevenage, affecting travellers to and from the capital from stations between King's Lynn and Cambridge.

In a statement, train operator Great Northern said: "All lines have reopened between London and Stevenage following a person having been hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. A normal service is expected to resume from 17:00.

"Trains are now able to run between London and Stevenage. Trains are subject to delays of up to 90 minutes and some trains will be cancelled.

"Great Northern and Thameslink customers are strongly advised to delay travelling until later today. If you do travel, you may need to use an alternative route in order to complete your journey."

