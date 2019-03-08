Severe rail disruption after person hit by train

Greater Anglia said a person was struck by a train earlier today (May 3) between Ilford and Shenfield. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail services through Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia said a person was struck by a train earlier today (May 3) between Ilford and Shenfield.

As a result, services to and from the capital stopped calling at London Liverpool Street, Stratford and Chelmsford.

Delays were expected throughout the evening on trains to Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Colchester.

“All four lines have now reopened between Ilford and Gidea Park.

“Greater Anglia services are now resuming between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

“TFL Rail and London Overground are also affected by these problems please visit www.tfl.gov.uk or www.nationalrail.co.uk for further details.”