Trains cancelled between Norwich and London

PUBLISHED: 06:58 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:58 08 October 2019

Train faults are causing trouble for commuters on the mainline to London this morning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train faults are causing trouble for commuters on the mainline between Norwich and London this morning.

The 7.03 Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 9.30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich have both been cancelled due to a train fault.

Elsewhere on the mainline, the 6.45, 7.40 and 8am services from Norwich to Liverpool Street will all be formed of eight coaches rather than nine due to a train fault.

For the latest Greater Anglia updates visit the journey check website

