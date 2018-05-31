Buses replace trains because of engineering works

Thre will be no trains running from King's Lynn today or tomorrow

Rail travellers face disruption this weekend as buses replace trains on part of the network.

Great Northern, which runs services between King's Lynn and London King's Cross, said there will be no trains between Lynn and Ely this weekend.

The line is closed in both directions because of engineering works.

Platforms are being lengthened at Littleport and Waterbeach to allow longer trains to run between Cambridge and Lynn.

The level crossing at Tennyson Avenue in Lynn will also be closed until 4am on Monday to allow work on new sidings being built to accommodate longer services at Lynn.

Trains are currently limited to four carriages north of Cambridge. But the work will allow eight-carriage trains to run all the way to Lynn.