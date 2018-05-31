Search

Advanced search

Buses replace trains because of engineering works

PUBLISHED: 08:41 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 01 February 2020

Thre will be no trains running from King's Lynn today or tomorrow Picture: Matthew Usher.

Thre will be no trains running from King's Lynn today or tomorrow Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2012

Rail travellers face disruption this weekend as buses replace trains on part of the network.

Great Northern, which runs services between King's Lynn and London King's Cross, said there will be no trains between Lynn and Ely this weekend.

The line is closed in both directions because of engineering works.

Platforms are being lengthened at Littleport and Waterbeach to allow longer trains to run between Cambridge and Lynn.

The level crossing at Tennyson Avenue in Lynn will also be closed until 4am on Monday to allow work on new sidings being built to accommodate longer services at Lynn.

Trains are currently limited to four carriages north of Cambridge. But the work will allow eight-carriage trains to run all the way to Lynn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

‘I’m scared of walking home’- fears over violence and ‘gangs’ at town bus station

King's Lynn bus station. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Dentist who cared for generations died following fall down stairs

Dereham dentist Jim Baines, from Mattishall, died at the age of 87. Picture: Chris Baines

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Can you give Cinderella a happy ending? Feral cat seeks forever home

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24