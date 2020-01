Trains cancelled after fatality on line

Trains have been cancelled on one of the region's main routes after a fatality on the line.

Great Northern said no servics are running between King's Lynn and Ely after an incident.

British Transport police said there was a casualty on the tracks at Littleport. A spokesman said the force was contacted at 1.20pm.