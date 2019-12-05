Greater Anglia trains cancelled after level crossing problem

Train passengers between Norwich and a seaside town are facing cancellations or delays tonight.

Greater Anglia services from the city to Sheringham are being affected by a level crossing issue and the disruptions are expected until the end of today, according to the rail company.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Due to a problem at a level crossing between Norwich and Sheringham trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Network Rail engineers have been working on the crossing to restore the train service to normal. Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local buses (Sanders Coaches) between Sheringham and Norwich.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled."

Two rail replacement buses operated by Freestones will run between Cromer and Sheringham to cater for any delays and cancellations.

Elsewhere on the Greater Anglia network, commuters on the 7.02pm London Liverpool Street service to Norwich tonight have been affected after the service was cancelled because of a train fault.

For updates on Greater Anglia services visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia