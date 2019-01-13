Disruption to trains between Norwich and Diss
13 January, 2019 - 11:42
Trains between Diss and Norwich are being disrupted as plastic sheeting has made contact with overhead wires at the station.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Plastic sheeting has been reported in contact with The overhead electric wires on the Norwich bound line at Diss.
“As a result until the plastic can be removed the Norwich bound platform is closed and all trains are using the Ipswich bound platform.”
