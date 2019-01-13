Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption to trains between Norwich and Diss

13 January, 2019 - 11:42
Greater Anglia has reported disruption between Norwich and Diss. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Greater Anglia has reported disruption between Norwich and Diss. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Trains between Diss and Norwich are being disrupted as plastic sheeting has made contact with overhead wires at the station.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Plastic sheeting has been reported in contact with The overhead electric wires on the Norwich bound line at Diss.

“As a result until the plastic can be removed the Norwich bound platform is closed and all trains are using the Ipswich bound platform.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be swept by snow as icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Kit Carson victim: Former Norwich City youth coach was part of ‘paedophile ring’

Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Long-running newsagent starts work on new store - but there’s one minor blip

Barnwell's is moving from 33, Market Place to 31, Market Place in Aylsham. Shame about the spelling. Picture: Steve Downes

Police still hunting for three knifemen who burst into child’s birthday party demanding drugs

Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship point at West Brom

Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his late equaliser at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists