Trains delayed after bridge strike

PUBLISHED: 14:57 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 03 August 2020

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been subject to delays after a vehicle struck a bridge. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Train passengers are being warned to expect delays on services between Norwich and London, after a vehicle hit a railway bridge.

The incident took place shortly before midday at a bridge just outside Norwich station.

As a result, a number of services between Norwich and the capital were delayed while Network Rail, which maintains railway bridges, carried out a safety inspection.

The 2pm Norwich to Liverpool Street and 1.27pm Norwich to Stansted Airport services were also cancelled.

After inspecting the bridge Network Rail engineers gave the go ahead for services to resume at 2.25pm.

Disruption to services is expected to last until 4.30pm.

