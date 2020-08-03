Trains delayed after bridge strike

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been subject to delays after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Train passengers are being warned to expect delays on services between Norwich and London, after a vehicle hit a railway bridge.

#Norwich - Due to a road vehicle striking a railway bridge earlier today, just outside Norwich station, services between Norwich and Cambridge and Stansted Airport, and Norwich and Liverpool Street, are subject to short notice delays, alterations and cancellations. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 3, 2020

The incident took place shortly before midday at a bridge just outside Norwich station.

As a result, a number of services between Norwich and the capital were delayed while Network Rail, which maintains railway bridges, carried out a safety inspection.

The 2pm Norwich to Liverpool Street and 1.27pm Norwich to Stansted Airport services were also cancelled.

After inspecting the bridge Network Rail engineers gave the go ahead for services to resume at 2.25pm.

Disruption to services is expected to last until 4.30pm.