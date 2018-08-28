Search

Advanced search

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

PUBLISHED: 06:55 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:56 26 November 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

A problem with overhead line equipment near Stratford caused the engineering overrun on the morning of Monday, November 26.

All lines have re-opened, but train operator Greater Anglia warned there would be some cancellations and delays.

The 6am and 6.25am from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am and 9am from Norwich to Liverpool Street were cancelled.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Strictly Come Dancing: Six things from Week 10 to talk about

Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast