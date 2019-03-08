Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled after line suspended

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled after the line was suspended by an electrical fault preventing services from entering or leaving the station.

Due to electrical supply problems to the signalling equipment at Great Yarmouth. Services are unable to get in or out of the station.

Currently the line between Norwich and #GreatYarmouth is suspended.

Network Rail engineers are on route to the affected area. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 19, 2019

Rail provider Greater Anglia told users trains to the coastal town were unable to "get in or out of the station".

In a tweet posted at 9pm this evening (Thursday, September 19), a spokesperson said: "Due to electrical supply problems at Great Yarmouth some lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

They added: "Services are unable to get in or out of the station.

"Currently the line between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is suspended.

"Network Rail engineers are on route to the affected area."

The problem is affecting the signalling equipment at Great Yarmouth station.

Services cancelled included the 11pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth; the 10.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich; the 9.40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth; the 9.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich, and the 8.38pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

A limited bus service was available for passengers from 9.30pm.

The spokesperson added: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific train service alterations are available here: http://journeycheck.com/greateranglia/