Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled
PUBLISHED: 08:02 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 12 June 2019
A train fault has led to the cancellation of a number of services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth this morning (Wednesday, May 12).
Greater Anglia said replacement buses would be laid on for passengers.
Trains affected were the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.