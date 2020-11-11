Trains cancelled and replacement buses running after signal fault blocks lines

Train travellers are facing disruption this morning (Wednesday, November 11) because of a signalling system fault between Ely and King’s Lynn.

Greater Northern Trains has replaced its services with buses because the problem has meant the line is blocked in both directions.

Passengers have been “strongly” urged to delay travelling until later, if possible, while the issue is fixed.

The train company said people who really need to travel this morning should be prepared to add an extra 40 minutes to their journey times.

Engineers have gone to the scene and discovered a cable which supplies power to the signalling system has been damaged.

They have restored some of the power, but, the work, which started at 4am, is expected to continue until at least 10am.

Great Northern services due to run between London Kings Cross and Kings Lynn are only running between London Kings Cross and Ely.