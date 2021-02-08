News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Frozen points cause train services in North Norfolk to be suspended

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:33 AM February 8, 2021   
A frozen set of points has caused services between Cromer and Sheringham to be suspended until further notice. - Credit: Archant

The cold weather has caused rail services between two seaside towns in North Norfolk to be suspended.

A frozen set of points has prompted services between Cromer and Sheringham to be suspended until further notice.

Network Rail engineers have been informed and are working to restore the train service to normal.

While the disruption continues Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local Sanders buses 43, 44 and 55 between Sheringham and Norwich until further notice.

For the latest train service updates visit: http://journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

