Trained chefs help homeless with Christmas meal

Two brothers spread festive cheer among their town's homeless community this Christmas after welcoming visitors for a special lunch.

Trained chefs Ali and Said Guenadui volunteered their services to Access Community Trust to help feed those at Lowestoft's Fyffe Centre, a residential home for those in need, on Christmas Eve.

The brothers created an alternative North African themed festive lunch.

Tracey Kempley, manager of the facility, said: "Christmas can be a tough time, especially if you are homeless and alone. By volunteering their amazing skills and time, Ali and Said have provided our residents with a unique food experience to remember alongside many extra smiles.

"It's amazing what can be achieved when people come together."

Kingsley Healthcare, where the brothers work, have also agreed to donate all ingredients for the meal, and provide a gift for each of the 35 residents.

Stephen Pullinger, head of PR for Kingsley Healthcare, said: "Everyone at Kingsley is very proud of what Ali and Said are doing.

"Kingsley's founders, Daya and Sumi Thayan, run their own charity, the Lotus foundation, and encourage staff at their care homes, as well as at head office, to get involved with charities and good causes.