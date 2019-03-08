Search

Train trouble causes delays for commuters

PUBLISHED: 07:24 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 12 March 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations this morning due to a train fault.

Passengers travelling between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Ipswich are affected by the cancellations.

The 6.39am from Ipswich to Norwich has been cancelled, as has the 6.52am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and 7.30am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

The 9am service from Norwich to London has been cancelled while the 9.30am will call additionally call at Stowmarket due to a train fault.

For the latest Greater Anglia travel information visit the journey check web site.

