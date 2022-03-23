News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rail travel in parts of region cancelled due to broken down train

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:42 AM March 23, 2022
Updated: 7:47 AM March 23, 2022
Norwich station

Greater Anglia confirmed that a broken down freight train had disrupted travel across Norfolk on Wednesday. - Credit: Archant

Rail travel in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk has been heavily disrupted due to a broken down freight train on the line.

Greater Anglia confirmed that services between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been impacted after a broken down engineers train near Brundall on Wednesday (March 23) morning.

Rail replacement buses operated by Freestones, Angies Tours, Sanders Coaches and Completely Travel will run between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

The train operator added tickets will be accepted on bus services X1 and X11 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich, 1 and 1A between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, as well as the X3, X21 between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Between Norwich and Sheringham, train tickets on bus services 44 and X44 will also be accepted.

In a later tweet, Greater Anglia confirmed that Network Rail have sourced an engine which is travelling from Colchester to rescue the failed train.

As of 7.30am, 13 train cancellations has been reported following the incident.

For Greater Anglia's live updates, click here.

