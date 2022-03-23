Rail travel in parts of region cancelled due to broken down train

Greater Anglia confirmed that a broken down freight train had disrupted travel across Norfolk on Wednesday. - Credit: Archant

Rail travel in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk has been heavily disrupted due to a broken down freight train on the line.

Greater Anglia confirmed that services between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been impacted after a broken down engineers train near Brundall on Wednesday (March 23) morning.

Rail replacement buses operated by Freestones, Angies Tours, Sanders Coaches and Completely Travel will run between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

The train operator added tickets will be accepted on bus services X1 and X11 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich, 1 and 1A between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, as well as the X3, X21 between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Between Norwich and Sheringham, train tickets on bus services 44 and X44 will also be accepted.

As of 7.30am, 13 train cancellations has been reported following the incident.

