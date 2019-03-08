Scores of train services delayed and cancelled due to train faults

A number of Greater Anglia train services are delayed due to train faults. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A number of train services to and from the county have been delayed and cancelled due to train faults and a faulty level crossing barrier.

Greater Anglia announced the 1.57pm service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth had to be cancelled due to a train fault, as well as the 2.47pm train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

A number of services throughout the afternoon will be delayed due to faulty trains including those from the city to London and Cambridge.

The 1pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was also delayed due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing.

Tickets are being accepted on local bus routes for those wanting to bask in the sunshine along the coast.

On Twitter, Greater Anglia said: "Services between Norwich and Sheringham are being delayed due to an earlier train fault - due to the hot weather and large passenger flow, we have ticket acceptance in place on local buses routes between Norwich and Sheringham."