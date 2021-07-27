News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Train services delayed due to heavy rain

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:55 PM July 27, 2021   
Greater Anglia services have been disrupted by a broken rail between Norwich and Brundall.

Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth route, due to a fault with the signalling system. - Credit: Archant

A number of train services across the county are currently facing delays due to heavy rain.

According to Greater Anglia the 16:48 from Stansted Airport to Norwich, which was due to arrive at 18:49 is set to be at least 14 minutes late after being delayed at Thetford.

Elsewhere, Norwich to Cambridge services are currently being delayed by around 11 minutes at Brandon station due to heavy rain.

Norwich to Sheringham services will be starting late due to a boat hitting a bridge between Salhouse and Brundell this afternoon.

