Train faults cause cancellations between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 07:42 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:11 20 November 2018
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Rail passengers in Norfolk and Suffolk are facing disruption due to a train fault.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said a train fault on Tuesday morning had triggered cancellations.
Cancelled services were the 6.52am and 8.09am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 7.30am and 8.46am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.
A train fault also means the 10.05am Norwich to Lowestoft service and the 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich services cancelled.