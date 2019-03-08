Search

Train faults cause cancellation of rail services from Norwich, London, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 07:13 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 13 March 2019

Train faults have caused cancellations in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train faults have caused cancellations in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train travellers in Norfolk are facing disruption today after train faults caused a string of cancellations.

Greater Anglia said a fault had forced the cancellation of the 6am and 11am services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, along with the 8.30am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street.

A train fault also meant the cancellations of the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, along with the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

Services between King’s Lynn and London Liverpool Street have also been affected by Storm Gareth, with the 5.17am and 6.17am trains starting from Cambridge, rather than the Norfolk town.

And Great Northern services are also affected. As a safety precaution, a 40mph emergency speed restriction will be in place between King’s Lynn and Cambridge from 8am until about 3pm.

That means a reduced Great Northern service will be in operation between these hours, with some trains also being delayed by up to 30 minutes. Some services may also have less carriages than usual.

And a train fault also meant the 5.25am Lowestoft to Harwich International terminated at Ipswich.

