Train fault causes cancellation of Lowestoft to Norwich service
PUBLISHED: 09:32 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 10 June 2019
Archant
A train fault has caused the cancellation of the scheduled departure of the 9.48am Lowestoft to Norwich service.
Greater Anglia said that the 9.48am Lowestoft to Norwich service, which is due to arrive at Norwich at 10.33am today (Monday, June 10), will be cancelled.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "This is due to a train fault."
The train cancellation means that the scheduled 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich service, which is due to arrive in Norwich at 11.35am, is still running but it will now additionally call at Somerleyton (11.08am), Haddiscoe (11.11am), Reedham (11.17am) and Cantley (11.20am).
