Train fault causes cancellation of Lowestoft to Norwich service

A train fault has caused the cancellation of the scheduled departure of the 9.48am Lowestoft to Norwich service.

09:48 Lowestoft to Norwich (10:03 Haddiscoe) will be cancelled. This is due to a train fault. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 10, 2019

Greater Anglia said that the 9.48am Lowestoft to Norwich service, which is due to arrive at Norwich at 10.33am today (Monday, June 10), will be cancelled.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "This is due to a train fault."

The train cancellation means that the scheduled 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich service, which is due to arrive in Norwich at 11.35am, is still running but it will now additionally call at Somerleyton (11.08am), Haddiscoe (11.11am), Reedham (11.17am) and Cantley (11.20am).

