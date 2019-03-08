Train fault causes cancellations between Norwich and London
PUBLISHED: 08:45 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 09 July 2019
Commuters are being advised to check before they travel following cancellations to trains between Norwich and London.
The 9am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been cancelled due to a train fault as has the 11am from London Liverpool Street to Norwich.
For the latest train information visit the Greater Anglia journey check web site