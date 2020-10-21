Search

Advanced search

Swing-bridge fault and broken-down train cause delays

PUBLISHED: 15:45 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 21 October 2020

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich are likely to be cancelled or delayed. PHOTO: Charlotte Bond

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich are likely to be cancelled or delayed. PHOTO: Charlotte Bond

Archant

There is currently disruption to Greater Anglia trains operating between Lowestoft and Norwich because of a swing bridge fault and a broken down train.

The swing bridge fault is just before Somerleyton station and the broken down train is at Cantley station.

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich are expected to be either cancelled, delayed or revised.

You may also want to watch:

The 2.55pm Greater Anglia service which left for Lowestoft from Norwich is delayed between Reedham and Oulton Broad North as a result of the disruption.

Trains scheduled to leave Lowestoft and Norwich stations are currently scheduled to leave on time but this could be revised.

National Rail said the disruption to train travel is expected to last until at least 4.15pm this afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

More than 70 Norfolk schools and colleges have Covid cases

Council bosses say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in 70 schools and colleges in Norfolk. Pic: Ben Birchall / PA.

Man got out of car and exposed himself to woman in village

The incident happened on a road heading towards Whites Lane in Kessingland, Suffolk. PHOTO: Google Maps

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Despicable’: anger as Holt Hall to close after 70 years

An event for children at Holt Hall. The outdoor education centre, which has been in operation for 70 years, is now closinng because Norfolk County Council says it can no longer afford it. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE