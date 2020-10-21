Swing-bridge fault and broken-down train cause delays

There is currently disruption to Greater Anglia trains operating between Lowestoft and Norwich because of a swing bridge fault and a broken down train.

The swing bridge fault is just before Somerleyton station and the broken down train is at Cantley station.

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich are expected to be either cancelled, delayed or revised.

The 2.55pm Greater Anglia service which left for Lowestoft from Norwich is delayed between Reedham and Oulton Broad North as a result of the disruption.

Trains scheduled to leave Lowestoft and Norwich stations are currently scheduled to leave on time but this could be revised.

National Rail said the disruption to train travel is expected to last until at least 4.15pm this afternoon.