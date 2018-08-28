Disruption on trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 07:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 28 January 2019
Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth or London are being cancelled or delayed due to trains faults and signalling problems.
Four services between Norwich and Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning as a result of a train fault.
Capacity is also being reduced on some services to London Liverpool Street after earlier service cancellations.
Due to a signalling fault at Manningtree, all services running through the station are at a reduced speed and could be subject to delays or cancellations.
