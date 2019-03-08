Rail delays after ambulance called to station

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 22 August 2019

Trains have been delayed after an ambulance was called to Ely station. Picture: Ian Burt

Commuters travelling between King's Lynn and Cambridge have been told to expect delays after an ambulance was called to a station.

Rail operator Great Northern said services could be delayed or cancelled as the emergency services were dealing with an incident at Ely station, with an ambulance on site.

British Transport Police said they were called to an incident on the station shortly after 12pm where a man who had injured himself on the tracks was taken to hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to Station Road in Ely at around midday today following reports that a man had been injured. We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, two rapid response vehicles and two hazardous area response teams. Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."

Great Northern says it is currently expecting delays to last no longer than 30 minutes.

