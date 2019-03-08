Broken down train causes trouble for rail passengers

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a broken down train. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A broken down freight train is causing delays and cancellations to train services on the mainline between Norwich and London this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.

The 7.30am from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled and a number of others services including the 5.30am Norwich to London Liverpool Street and 6am Norwich to London will be delayed by 15 minutes due to a broken down freight train near Ipswich.

The 7.55am London Liverpool Street to Norwich, due 9.48am will no longer call at Liverpool Street and will instead start at Ipswich.

The 8.30am London Liverpool Street to Norwich will be started from Colchester and will no longer call a Liverpool Street, Stratford or Chelmsford.

For the latest Greater Anglia travel updates visit the journey check website.