Train delays after level crossing fault

PUBLISHED: 08:29 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 09 August 2019

Passengers travelling by train between Norwich and London are facing disruption due to faults at a level crossing. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Passengers travelling by train between Norwich and London faced disruption due to faults at a level crossing.

Barriers at a crossing at Tivetshall, between Norwich and Diss, are defective and trains are having to travel at a reduced speed.

Rail provider Greater Anglia (GA) said disruption is expected until further notice and delays were expected.

A GA spokesperson said: "Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Norwich and Diss trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"The level crossing barriers at Tivetshall near Diss are defective.

"Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Train services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

GA confirmed the disruption had ended just before 8.30am.

- For more information and specific alterations, visit the GA website.

