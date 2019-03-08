Delays and cancellations on train services into London

Trains into London are being delayed or cancelled after a signalling fault at Stratford.

And services running between Norwich and Cambridge have been cancelled throughout the morning due to a train fault.

A line into London Liverpool Street has been taken out of action due to the signalling fault and is affecting incoming services.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Signalling equipment used to monitor the presence of trains on the track has failed. Network Rail engineers are working on the fault, and installing new equipment. Due to this we have lost a line into Liverpool Street. Meaning less trains are able to run over the remaining lines left."