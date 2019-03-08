Search

Slow moo-ving trains - delays caused by cows on rail line

PUBLISHED: 09:22 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 18 April 2019

One of the cows at Abbey Farm Dairy which sells over 100 litres of raw milk a day. Pic: Abbey Farm Dairy

One of the cows at Abbey Farm Dairy which sells over 100 litres of raw milk a day. Pic: Abbey Farm Dairy

Trains leaving Norwich have been delayed due to cows on the track.

Greater Anglia said its Norwich to Cambridge services would be delayed by up to 10 minutes after cows made their way onto the line near Shipea Hill in Cambridgeshire.

In a tweet the company said the cows had been removed but that the 7.34 am Norwich train to Camridge was likely to be delayed by a further 15 minutes.

