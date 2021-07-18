News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:11 AM July 18, 2021    Updated: 10:28 AM July 18, 2021
Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colch

The collision involved one of Greater Anglia's new bimode trains. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Rail passengers had to be transferred to buses after a vehicle collided with a train at a level crossing near Norwich. 

The incident took place at around 7.20pm yesterday (Saturday, July 17) on Plumstead Road, just outside Thorpe End, and involved the 6.55pm Norwich to Sheringham train

No injuries or damage was reported to the train, but the road vehicle had left the scene by the time emergency services arrived. The crossing has barriers which come down when a train is approaching the crossing. 

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "There was no damage reported to the train or the level crossing. The train went on to Hoveton & Wroxham where the passengers were able to get off and we sent buses to meet them.

"The train has been taken back to the depot for further investigation. Everything is running normally on the line today."

The spokesman said there were about 100 passengers on the four-carriage train at the time. 

You may also want to watch:

One fire engine from Carrow Fire Station was called in, but a spokesman said the vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene by the time it arrived. The spokesman said: "The crews provided scene safety. The stop message was received at 7.47pm."

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Just after 7pm a vehicle collided with a train at Norwich Road level crossing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services block off city road
  2. 2 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  3. 3 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
  1. 4 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
  2. 5 Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error
  3. 6 Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend
  4. 7 8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years
  5. 8 Thief banned from all Norfolk Co-op stores
  6. 9 Crash closes Norwich ring road
  7. 10 Ginger womenswear vacates shop after 29 years

"Trains were immediately stopped with emergency services attending the scene.

"There were no injuries and the line reopened at 9.05pm.

"An investigation into what happened will now take place."

British Transport Police have also been contacted for comment.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wymondham in Norfolk

Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Range on the Longwater Industrial Estate Photo: James Bass Copy: EN 100 MAG For: EN 100 MAG

New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus