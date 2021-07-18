Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich

Published: 10:11 AM July 18, 2021 Updated: 10:28 AM July 18, 2021

The collision involved one of Greater Anglia's new bimode trains. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Rail passengers had to be transferred to buses after a vehicle collided with a train at a level crossing near Norwich.

The incident took place at around 7.20pm yesterday (Saturday, July 17) on Plumstead Road, just outside Thorpe End, and involved the 6.55pm Norwich to Sheringham train.

No injuries or damage was reported to the train, but the road vehicle had left the scene by the time emergency services arrived. The crossing has barriers which come down when a train is approaching the crossing.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "There was no damage reported to the train or the level crossing. The train went on to Hoveton & Wroxham where the passengers were able to get off and we sent buses to meet them.

"The train has been taken back to the depot for further investigation. Everything is running normally on the line today."

The spokesman said there were about 100 passengers on the four-carriage train at the time.

One fire engine from Carrow Fire Station was called in, but a spokesman said the vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene by the time it arrived. The spokesman said: "The crews provided scene safety. The stop message was received at 7.47pm."

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Just after 7pm a vehicle collided with a train at Norwich Road level crossing.

"Trains were immediately stopped with emergency services attending the scene.

"There were no injuries and the line reopened at 9.05pm.

"An investigation into what happened will now take place."

British Transport Police have also been contacted for comment.