Signalling problems cause train delays and cancellations
PUBLISHED: 19:50 26 July 2019
Archant
A signalling fault has caused trains running between Norwich and Sheringham to be delayed.
Greater Anglia is warning services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be delayed by up to 20 minutes due to a signalling fault.
Some services, including the 18.52 Sheringham to Norwich service and the 18.55 Norwich to Sheringham service have also been cancelled.
For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check web site.