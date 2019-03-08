Signalling problems cause train delays and cancellations

A signalling fault has caused trains running between Norwich and Sheringham to be delayed.

#NorthWalsham - services between Norwich & Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 mins. Network Rail engineers are working to rectify the fault.



Specific train service alterations are available here:https://t.co/EznQzXXKlN — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 26, 2019

Greater Anglia is warning services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be delayed by up to 20 minutes due to a signalling fault.

Some services, including the 18.52 Sheringham to Norwich service and the 18.55 Norwich to Sheringham service have also been cancelled.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check web site.