Train fault causes cancellations on the mainline between Norwich and London

Commuters are being warned to expect delays and cancellations this morning following a train fault.

Due to a train fault at #Diss some lines are blocked. Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 14, 2019

The 7.05am between Norwich and Liverpool Street has been terminated at Diss after a fault developed with the train.

As a result, several services on the mainline to and from London have been cancelled.

The services which have been cancelled include:

The 7.40am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.

#Diss - a rescue unit is needed to assist the 07:05 service onwards. This fault has been caused by a loss of power to the service. Greater Anglia and Network Rail are working together to move the train clear of the line to get services back up and running again. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 14, 2019

The 8am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.

The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich

The 10am Liverpool Street to Norwich

The 10.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich.

