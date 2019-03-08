Train fault causes cancellations on the mainline between Norwich and London
PUBLISHED: 08:04 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 14 May 2019
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and cancellations this morning following a train fault.
The 7.05am between Norwich and Liverpool Street has been terminated at Diss after a fault developed with the train.
As a result, several services on the mainline to and from London have been cancelled.
The services which have been cancelled include:
The 7.40am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.
The 8am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.
The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich
The 10am Liverpool Street to Norwich
The 10.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich.
For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia website.