Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Train fault causes cancellations on the mainline between Norwich and London

PUBLISHED: 08:04 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 14 May 2019

A fault has led to Greater Anglia cancelling trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A fault has led to Greater Anglia cancelling trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Commuters are being warned to expect delays and cancellations this morning following a train fault.

The 7.05am between Norwich and Liverpool Street has been terminated at Diss after a fault developed with the train.

As a result, several services on the mainline to and from London have been cancelled.

The services which have been cancelled include:

The 7.40am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.

The 8am from Norwich to Liverpool Street.

The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich

The 10am Liverpool Street to Norwich

The 10.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia website.

Most Read

Police reopen A1067 following car crash

Police have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google Maps

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police reopen A1067 following car crash

Police have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google Maps

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

‘I have nothing because of him’ – Halesworth newsagent’s anguish after £1.8m arson attack

Stephen Wilson was jailed for nine years after a �1.8m arson attack at David Patrick's Halesworth newsagents. Photo: Nick Butcher

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Norwich gyms slash membership fees in battle of the fittest

Pure Gym staff in the gym on Copenhagen Way. A new gym is opening in Castle Mall which will be managed by Jason Elves, pictured on the left. Other staff in this picture are; Joe Racey, Mitch Biagi and Samuel Davidson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists