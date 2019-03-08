Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Death of teenage son in road crash inspired a business to help other families

PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 August 2019

Lynn Forman owner and sales director of Handled With Love, in memory of her son Tom Forman. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lynn Forman owner and sales director of Handled With Love, in memory of her son Tom Forman. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A woman's devastating loss of her son in a motorcycle accident led to her founding a unique business she hopes will help other families.

Lynn Forman owner and sales director of Handled With Love, in memory of her son Tom Forman. Photo: Emily ThomsonLynn Forman owner and sales director of Handled With Love, in memory of her son Tom Forman. Photo: Emily Thomson

When Tom Forman, from Watton, died in 2011, at the age of 18, his family were left with the heart breaking task of arranging his funeral.

Tom's mother, Lynn Forman, of Bluebell Close, wanted everything to be perfect as she prepared to say her final farewell, but felt something was missing.

Ms Forman said: "From my experience when I lost Tom the funeral is the final thing you do and other than the headstone it just wasn't enough for me.

"He had a white coffin but I didn't want those plastic, brass handles, he was young I felt they looked too old, I wanted something to represent him."

Cremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily ThomsonCremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily Thomson

Ms Forman's brother, John Harvey, eventually sourced the handles the family felt happy with, but still felt there was nowhere that could offer exactly what they wanted for Tom's coffin.

Eight years later, on the anniversary of Tom's death July 8, his mother and uncle, announced the launch of their new business, Handled with Love.

The pair offer bespoke and personalised coffin handles, boards, coffin ends, cremation ashes caskets and dedication plaques for loved ones and pets.

The funeral of Tom, who was described as funny and loved by all, was attended by 500 people and it is a day that has stuck with his mother ever since.

Cremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily ThomsonCremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily Thomson

Ms Forman said the company was founded in Tom's memory.

She added: "If it hadn't of happened we would never have created this business but it gives me comfort.

"Even though it came about through tragedy if we can make a difference with our products and it helps people with their final farewell then that's why we started it."

Handled With Love says it wants to make coffins more personal and representative of the person who is being buried.

Cremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily ThomsonCremation ashes caskets with dedication plaques made by Handled With Love. Photo: Emily Thomson

Customers can choose colours, inscriptions, fonts, designs, and boards to write eulogies, which will be hand-crafted by Mr Harvey.

Ms Foreman said: "The whole point is so people aren't restricted with their ideas. If John can design it, they can have it.

"If I had 'I love you always Tom' which I do and I will, then I would know that it is with him which would bring me comfort. Hopefully other people will feel the same."

Most Read

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A11 closed after sewage tanker catches fire

A fire on a sewage lorry has closed the A11 near Snetterton.

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 closed after sewage tanker catches fire

A fire on a sewage lorry has closed the A11 near Snetterton.

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hunt continues for arrested man who fled from N&N hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Delays expected in Great Yarmouth as police escort abnormal load

Police will escort a vehicle carrying an abnormal load in Great Yarmouth on August 2. PIC: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists