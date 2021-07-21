Person rescued from river in Norwich
Published: 12:28 PM July 21, 2021
Emergency services were sent to rescue a person from the river in Norwich.
Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow, including its water rescue team, were sent to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew just after 10am on Wednesday.
The ambulance service was also called to the scene, between the junctions with Harvey Lane and Thunder Lane.
The person who had gone into the water was rescued from the bank on the opposite side to Yarmouth Road.
Firefighters departed the scene just before 11am.
Yarmouth Road was closed for a short time.
First Bus told passengers that its 14/15 services would be diverted via Harvey Lane and the A1042 St Williams Way.
