Person rescued from river in Norwich

Published: 12:28 PM July 21, 2021

A person was rescued from the River Yare off Yarmouth Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

Emergency services were sent to rescue a person from the river in Norwich.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow, including its water rescue team, were sent to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew just after 10am on Wednesday.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene, between the junctions with Harvey Lane and Thunder Lane.

The person who had gone into the water was rescued from the bank on the opposite side to Yarmouth Road.

Firefighters departed the scene just before 11am.

⚠️ EMERGENCY UPDATE ⚠️



14/15 Services diverted via St Williams Way/Harvey Lane due to police closure of Yarmouth Rd. pic.twitter.com/ZXtykKlCzP — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) July 21, 2021

Yarmouth Road was closed for a short time.

First Bus told passengers that its 14/15 services would be diverted via Harvey Lane and the A1042 St Williams Way.

