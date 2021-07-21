News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person rescued from river in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:28 PM July 21, 2021   
A person was rescued from the River Yare off Yarmouth Road in Norwich

A person was rescued from the River Yare off Yarmouth Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

Emergency services were sent to rescue a person from the river in Norwich. 

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow, including its water rescue team, were sent to Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew just after 10am on Wednesday.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene, between the junctions with Harvey Lane and Thunder Lane. 

The person who had gone into the water was rescued from the bank on the opposite side to Yarmouth Road. 

Firefighters departed the scene just before 11am. 

Yarmouth Road was closed for a short time. 

First Bus told passengers that its 14/15 services would be diverted via Harvey Lane and the A1042 St Williams Way.

For the latest travel news, check the EDP's live traffic map

Most Read

  1. 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  2. 2 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  3. 3 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  1. 4 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
  2. 5 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  4. 7 Weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
  7. 10 Road to coast remains partially blocked after van overturns
Norfolk Live
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon