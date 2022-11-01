News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk village road to close temporarily as pavement gets revamp

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:59 PM November 1, 2022
Roadworks sign.

The path in Yarmouth Road, Broome, will be closed for four weeks while work gets under way - Credit: Matthew Usher

A Norfolk village road will be closed temporarily while a £36,000 project to replace a pavement gets under way.

The existing path will be replaced in Yarmouth Road, Broome, near Beccles, when work begins on Monday, November 7, for four weeks.

A road closure will be in place to ensure the work can be carried out safely.

A fully signed diversion route will be in force, but pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The works will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

