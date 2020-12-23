Three-car crash on A11 sees lane closed and delays

Published: 6:20 PM December 23, 2020

Wet weather across Norfolk has caused several crashes on November 23, the most notable of which being a three-car crash on the A11 at Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Three cars were involved in a crash on the A11 which has seen one lane closed and is causing delays near Wymondham.

A silver Ford Fusion, a black Ford Fiesta Zetec and a black Chevrolet Spark were all involved in the crash, which happened at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 23, close to the junction at Spooner Row.

One of the drivers lost control in the wet weather and aquaplaned, Norfolk police said, before being hit by a second car, causing them both to come to a stop in the slow lane on the southbound carriageway towards Thetford. The third car hit the central reservation.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident, though the slow lane is currently closed while the cars are recovered. Drivers are warned to expect delays if travelling southbound along the A11.

The wet weather has caused several problems on Norfolk's highways this evening, with heavy rain causing flooding at several points on the A140, including at Pulham Market and Long Stratton.

A car has also gone into a hedge on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We're seeing a high volume of incidents on the county's roads. Please drive to the conditions, take extra care and allow extra time for your journey where possible."

