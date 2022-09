Silfield Road has been closed following a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Wymondham - Credit: Google

A road has been closed following a crash which involved a car and a bicycle.

The collision happened at 7.55am today (September 7) on Silfield Road in Wymondham.

The road has been closed on both sides of the railway bridge and there is heavy congestion in and around Wymondham following the crash.

Traffic has built up along the B1172 and Station Road.