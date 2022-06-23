Drivers face delays of up to 40 minutes due to sinkhole
- Credit: Broadland Police
A sinkhole that emerged in Wroxham has been causing long delays for drivers.
Part of Norwich Road collapsed at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, June 22, between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham.
It has since been cordoned off and caused delays of up to 40 minutes for drivers this morning.
Delays have continued throughout the day.
The problem has been exacerbated by roadworks on the A1064 in Acle as the diversion route taking drivers through Wroxham.
Konectbus, which has a service that passes the sinkhole, reported lengthy delays to its 5B service and said it was dispatching additional buses to combat the issue.
Norfolk County Council highways engineers are currently investigating the cause of the sinkhole, which is up to 2ft wide and 4ft deep.
The cause is currently unknown although it is not thought to be linked to utilities.
Most Read
- 1 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
- 2 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
- 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 4 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
- 5 Teacher banned after 'inappropriate contact' with teenaged pupils
- 6 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 7 Man died after car fell on top of him in 'tragic accident'
- 8 Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower
- 9 Loaded chips street food vendor opens second venue in Norfolk
- 10 Pick your own beautiful bouquets in country park's new garden
A timescale for the repairs is also unknown.
A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “Following the appearance of the sinkhole, we have put in place traffic management to ensure safe use of the road while our Street Works Inspector examines the site.
"We will aim to repair and remove the temporary signing and obstruction to traffic as soon as possible.”