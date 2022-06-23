Drivers face delays of up to 40 minutes due to sinkhole

A sinkhole has emerged near the bridge in Norwich Road in Wroxham - Credit: Broadland Police

A sinkhole that emerged in Wroxham has been causing long delays for drivers.

Part of Norwich Road collapsed at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, June 22, between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham.

It has since been cordoned off and caused delays of up to 40 minutes for drivers this morning.

Delays have continued throughout the day.

Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours. - Credit: Liz Coates

The problem has been exacerbated by roadworks on the A1064 in Acle as the diversion route taking drivers through Wroxham.

Konectbus, which has a service that passes the sinkhole, reported lengthy delays to its 5B service and said it was dispatching additional buses to combat the issue.

Norfolk County Council highways engineers are currently investigating the cause of the sinkhole, which is up to 2ft wide and 4ft deep.

The cause is currently unknown although it is not thought to be linked to utilities.

A timescale for the repairs is also unknown.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “Following the appearance of the sinkhole, we have put in place traffic management to ensure safe use of the road while our Street Works Inspector examines the site.

"We will aim to repair and remove the temporary signing and obstruction to traffic as soon as possible.”