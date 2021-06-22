Frustration as road closure for gas main work to last longer

Published: 6:00 AM June 22, 2021

Frustrated families are facing further disruption, because gas mains work which has shut a road for more than a month will continue for even longer.

Cadent Gas started doing repairs at Woodland Road in Hellesdon on May 19 and closed the road at its junction with Park Way.

But people living nearby say, since then, they have rarely seen any workers at the site - and have become increasingly annoyed that the date for re-opening keeps changing.

And Cadent Gas has now revealed the reason for the delay - the gas pipes are far deeper than initially thought - so the work will now take even longer.

One woman who lives in the area, who did not want to be named, said: "It's causing disruption for local bus passengers and parents who drive children to local schools.

"It would not be so bad if the did not keep changing the date for the end of works every time it gets to the previous finish date."

A Cadent spokesperson said: “The repair work taking place on Woodland Road is complex and has presented major engineering challenges, mainly resulting from the depth of the gas main.

"Our engineers have had to hire a specialist contractor to use deep excavation techniques and kit to begin the repair and this has caused a delay in the works starting.

"We are working closely with the parish council and the bus company.

"We understand this work is causing inconvenience, but hope people know that it is vital to keep the community safe and warm."

The work has been disrupting journeys on First's number 37 bus service.

They are being diverted via Plantation Road/Coppice Avenue and then into Woodland Road to resume the usual route.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "The closure has most likely been an inconvenience to some customers who live close to the two stops that presently can’t be served, as they will have to allow extra walking time to get to where the diverted bus service is operating from.

"We have received several dates for when it is intended to conclude the work and reopen the road, however we are still awaiting confirmation on when it is actually going to reopen allowing us to operate our service 37 on its normal route."