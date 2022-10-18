Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following crash

A woman was taken to hospital after being cut free from her car following a crash in Bawdeswell - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after fire crews had to cut her free from her car following a crash.

The collision happened today (October 18) at 8.05am in Bawdeswell on Billingford Road.

An Audi and a Volkswagen Passat were involved.

Fire crews from Earlham, Fakenham and Dereham attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the woman driver from the car.

The woman was then transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The road was blocked following the crash but was cleared by 11.14am.



