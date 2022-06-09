News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman taken to hospital following four-car crash on A146

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:47 PM June 9, 2022
A four-car crash on the A146 left a woman in hospital.

A four-car crash on the A146 left a woman in hospital. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A146 last week.

It happened at about 4pm on Wednesday, June 1, between the Gillingham and Stockton roundabouts near Beccles and saw a black Kia, blue Honda Civic, a grey Peugeot and black Volkswagen Touran collide.

Ambulance crews were called and arrived on scene, where a female driver was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with minor injuries.

A road closure was in place on the A146 near McDonalds and was cleared by around 7pm.

Witnesses are asked to contact police with any information on 101.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park

Norwich Live News

Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Main Road in Little Fransham, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

75-year-old man charged for renting out properties as brothels

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Platten's fish and chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk chippie cuts staff's hours for same pay

Derin Clark

person
Sarah Kibble, 35, from Gorleston will attempt to evade capture on Channel 4's Hunted.

Gorleston police officer wins share of £100,000 on Hunted

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon