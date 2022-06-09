Woman taken to hospital following four-car crash on A146

A four-car crash on the A146 left a woman in hospital. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A146 last week.

It happened at about 4pm on Wednesday, June 1, between the Gillingham and Stockton roundabouts near Beccles and saw a black Kia, blue Honda Civic, a grey Peugeot and black Volkswagen Touran collide.

Ambulance crews were called and arrived on scene, where a female driver was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with minor injuries.

A road closure was in place on the A146 near McDonalds and was cleared by around 7pm.

Witnesses are asked to contact police with any information on 101.