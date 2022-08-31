News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 80s taken to hospital with serious injuries after Beccles crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:06 PM August 31, 2022
A crash happened in St Anne's Road, at the junction with Ingate

A crash happened in St Anne's Road, at the junction with Ingate - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Beccles last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian sustained a head injury following reports of a crash involving a blue Peugeot 207 in St Anne's Road, at the junction with Ingate, just after 11.20am on Friday, August 26.

The injured woman was initially treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and are also appealing for anyone who was driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for anything that may help.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Police Headquarters in Martlesham and quote reference 55237/22.

