Woman in hospital with serious injuries after car crashes into tree

The woman crashed into a tree on the B1077 near Carbrooke - Credit: Google

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree.

Police were called to a crash on the B1077 near Carbrooke at 7.45pm on Thursday, October 27.

A Renault Clio had left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the road was closed until 12.30am today (October 28).

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has information about the driving prior to the crash or relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Simon Dolan at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting reference number 420 of October 27.