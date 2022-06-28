News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:49 AM June 28, 2022
The B1150 junction with Hall Road where the crash happened.

The B1150 junction with Hall Road where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash between two cars and a van near a Broadland pub.

Police were called to the crash yesterday on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Crostwick at the junction with Hall Lane, near the White Horse pub, at about 5.10pm on Monday.

A woman was taken to hospital and her injuries were initially not thought to be serious, however officers say her condition has now deteriorated.

Cars were initially able to pass the scene before officers closed the road on arrival, with drivers facing waits of more than an hour as they were forced to turn back and travel through Wroxham.

Drivers then faced further delays after a car broke down on the main detour through Wroxham, which police helped the owner to push off the road before cars could continue.

Diverted drivers also had to make their way through temporary traffic lights in place for the Wroxham sinkhole.

Two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham provided casualty care and helped to put the vehicles back on their wheels and clear the scene, leaving the incident at 5.15pm.

