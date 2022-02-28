Woman suffers serious spinal injuries in eight-vehicle crash near Wells

A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries following an eight vehicle crash near Wells-Next-the-Sea. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A woman has been left with serious spinal and pelvic injuries following an eight-vehicle crash on the B1105 near Wells-Next-the-Sea.

The incident happened at 11.40am on Sunday, February 27, when eight vehicles were involved in a collision on the junction with Edgar Road near the industrial estate.

The eight vehicles were a grey VW Transporter van, a silver Mercedes, a black Peugeot, a silver Audi Q3, a red Citroen Picasso, two black Kawasaki motorbikes, and a red Jaguar.

One of the motorcyclists, a woman in her 50s, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious spinal and pelvic injuries.

She remains in hospital.

Other drivers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking any witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting incident number 136 of February 27, 2022.

